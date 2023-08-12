WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library hosted its local Author Day on Saturday, featuring authors from Lawrence and Wichita.

The goal of this event is to connect local authors with the community, meet fans, and celebrate local writing.

One attendee says that it’s exciting to have authors come back to the play that they may have started.

“There’s so much energy, and I just think that’s awesome that people want to come here and celebrate their accomplishments, and we get to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Sara Dixon.

If you would like to get involved, there is a community writing workshop every first Thursday of each month.

“Writing is a powerful tool for creativity and self-expression, whether you prefer poetry, prose, or journaling. Join our growing community of writers to learn more about the craft of writing and receive feedback on your own Works-in-Progress,” reads the Wichita Public Library’s website. “Each session will include a craft lesson applicable across genres, a writing prompt for fresh writing opportunities, and workshop time to receive gentle feedback on your own writing.”

Click here to find the event calendar for the Wichita Public Library.