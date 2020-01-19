Local bars prep for Chiefs game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday is game day and people know it. KSN News spoke with one bar manager who says she is sure the Chiefs will win this game.

Kelsey Rockett, manager at Chicken N Pickle, says they will start up the activities bright and early so people can come in before the game, eat a couple of burgers and play some games.

“We are hosting our normal Chiefs’ watch party, just leveling it up a little bit because we are in the playoffs,” said Rockett. “It’s a big deal.”

Joe Davidson, the owner of Jimmie’s Diner, is already in Kansas City.

Davidson is serving omelets to all the die-hard fans that are having tailgate parties.

Davidson and a group of 30 tailgaters from Wichita, Iowa and Kansas City were up and ready by 2:30 a.m. Sunday, to cheer on their Chiefs outside Arrowhead Stadium.

