Local bike shops see boom in sales during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many local shops in Wichita have seen a decrease in sales since the ‘Stay at Home order’ was placed. But unlike restaurants, bars, and others, bike shops have seen an increase in their sales these last couple of weeks. KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with two local bicycle shop owners who say it’s something they are happy to see, especially because that means families are spending time together during these hard moments.

However, both bike shops have some restrictions to help follow the health and safety guidelines.

For example, people are not able to be inside the actual shops, but they are able to wait outside and test ride the bikes they like. There is also hand sanitizer at the location, and people are asked to stay far apart.

So far, they both say they haven’t seen a calm day. They say people go in during the week, but most shop during the weekend.

“So what we have seen especially parents that are busy with their full-time jobs and have now been furloughed or on sabbatical are actually spending more time with their children,” said Ruth Holliday, co-owner of Bicycle Pedaler.

“It’s just a boom time people are wanting to ride because the health clubs and the gathering places that they would normally go to to work out are closed, and they’re finding that cycling is something that they can do separate that is still is a good, fun family activity and still gives you, gets you in shape,” Said Byron Fick, Heartland Bicycle owner.

Remember if you want to purchase a bike or need some repairs all you have to do is give one of the two a call ahead.

