WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local breweries created cookie-flavored beverages to support Girl Scouts.

During the third annual Cookies on Tap, those 21 and up in the Wichita area community could enjoy cookies and craft brews.

The event paired Girl Scout cookies with craft brews from local brewers. Participants could sample the drinks and cookies and enjoy a full pour of their choice in a special edition take-home cup.

“This is our biggest one so far. Like I said, it’s our third annual, and we have the largest ticket sales we’ve ever had,” Director of Communications Muriel Boyce said. “So it’s gonna be a packed house, and we’re just real excited to have everybody come out and enjoy some brews and some girl scout cookies.”

Participating breweries included Hopping Gnome Brewing, PourHouse ICT, River City Brewing Company, Wichita Brewing Company, Nortons Brewing Company, Ladybird Brewing and Tor Brewing.

Xclusive Event Services also provided a custom cocktail.