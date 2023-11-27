WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over Thanksgiving weekend, Kansas was heavily impacted by snow, with some places in Wichita seeing nearly eight inches of snow. This weather event not only impacted driving but also impacted local businesses during one of the most important days of the year.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. As shoppers hunt for the best deals they can find between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, local businesses offer deals and discounts to their communities.

“After commiserating with other local business owners on last Saturday’s weather and low sales, I decided, ‘Let’s have a redo!'” Natasha Gandhi-Rue, chef and co-owner of The Kitchen, said. “We live in an amazing city of local businesses that support one another, and this do-over is an extension of that belief of community over competition. My restaurant, along with many other local businesses, have been feeling the lack of business for a few months now and with the start of the holidays, it’s a great time to focus Wichita on eating and shopping locally.”

Small Business Saturday Do-Over! takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2, at participating locations.

The Kitchen created an event page on Facebook and has encouraged local businesses looking to participate to share a post on the Discussion wall. Many already have and included what discounts and deals they will be offering. Click here to see who has posted to the Discussion wall, and best sure to check back for updates!

“Eat local, shop local, take advantage of the many specials and deals while supporting your local business community,” reads the Facebook event page.