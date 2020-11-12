Local businesses planning crowd control measures ahead of panemic stricken Black Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Black Friday is a little over two weeks away but 2020 will bring a new type of shopping experience.

Instead of rushes by the hundreds, businesses will be challenged to keep crowds to a minimum.

Mary Billings owns Love of Character in Wichita. She says this year, the highly awaited door-buster promotions are a bust.

“So that it doesn’t cause people to want to get here first thing. They can kind of space out during the day when they see come to see us and that way we can space out the crowds,” she said.

Sedgwick County’s new health order putting a cap on crowds. Stores are limited to no more than 100 people or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

Stores like The Popcorner are thinking of ways to get their products to customers with the new restrictions.

“We might have to have customers wait in their cars for their orders. We might have to look at doing a route like that, since we just won’t have the space that other bigger retailers have,” Kirsten Bender, Co-owner of The Popcorner said.

Health order aside, Billings says their deals will be going online ahead of Cyber Monday, “We are offering curbside pick up or delivery. If let’s say you’re quarantine or let’s say you have a health condition and are scared to get out.”

Both business owners hope shoppers will support local this year. They are also hoping for patients, as some stores are short staffed due to the pandemic.

