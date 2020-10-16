Local butchers say backlog on orders leading to major business

KANSAS (KSNW) – Months after not being able to keep shelves stocked, butchers say business is booming so much that they are booked for months.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like it and nobody has. It’s probably a once in a lifetime thing,” James Gaida, Co-owner of Stroot Lockers said.

Move over big companies, a backlog of cattle has pushed many people to seek out local butcher shops.

“For us it’s good because it’s kind of a job security. You are looking at a book and its full,” Gaida said.

The Derby butcher shop says they are booked with processing orders for beef until 2022.

“Normally, you are looking 3 to 4 months being booked out and maybe you can squeeze somebody in but now I’m getting phone calls every day and I have to tell them, ‘I don’t have anything open right now,'” he said.

While catching up on processing orders, local shops say product sales are back to normal.

“Finally we can catch our breath. Daily, we were selling out as fast as we can make it,” Justin Everhart, Sig’s Gourmet Meats Co-owner said.

Sig’s doesn’t process the big meats but they are also noticing a backlog.

“I’m waiting on hams and turkeys to get here. It just pushes it not from this week to next week that puts us behind because when my customers come in here it’s show time,” Everhart said.

Although both shops are busy with orders, they are thankful for the rush.

“We are fortunate on the fact is that we didn’t have to shut down at all during any of this. our customers have been so great to us)

“I don’t think it’s going to last forever but you just take advantage of it while you can,” Gaida said.

With deer season on the horizon, Gaida expects to see a record year of those processing orders.

