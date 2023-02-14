WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From flowers to chocolates, Americans are expected to spend billions of dollars on their valentines this year. The National Retail Federation says the total comes close to $26 billion. On average, Americans will spend $192 each, up from $175 last year.

Here in Wichita, candy stores are seeing that sweet business.

Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of year for Wichita candy stores. The holiday rush brings them more revenue and employment opportunities.

Locals seem to agree that sweet treats are the perfect way to show their love for each other.

Two local businesses, Nifty Nut House and Cocoa Dolce, said they came extra prepared for the business from local love birds.

“It’s a huge business day for us,” said Cocoa Dolce retail operations manager Claire Gerig.

Their downtown location has chocolatiers making desserts for three store locations.

Nifty Nut House owner Steve Jahn is prepared to put anyone on the floor for the holiday customers.

“Holidays are always a big increase,” Jahn said about business. “People like to give a little gift, and we have nothing but love to share.”

And while the holiday is great for revenue and employment opportunities, inflation has impacted both businesses.

“Our price of goods definitely went up a little bit,” said Gerig. “Their business is paying more for things like chocolate, milk, and eggs.

Jahn says their good prices have risen up to 20% in the last three years. At certain times, it caused hits to their revenue.

“Nuts are high, then they’re low. And when they’re low, we do a little better, and when they’re high, we don’t do so good,” Jahn explained.

The currently inflating costs led both stores to agree a price increase is necessary.

“It’s just time to make a little move. We don’t move too much. We try to be better for less. More value, higher quality… less price,” said Jahn.

“It’s a fine balance,” Gerig said, “We’re basically trying to stay relevant but also not making it hit our local and loyal customers very hard.”

Even with necessary price changes, both stores try to keep from heavily impacting their customers. Because whether it’s the holiday traffic or year-round shoppers, both businesses are grateful for the support from locals.

“It’s nice to feel that Wichita always comes out,” said Gerig.

“Wichita, thank you for everything, for all the years,” said Jahn. “We appreciate it.”