WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita (RMHC Wichita), which houses families with sick or injured children receiving care in Wichita, is raffling off the Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Collection.

According to the Pappy Charity Raffle website, the collection includes the 10 Year, 12 Year, 15 Year Reserve, 20 Year Reserve, 23 Year Reserve, plus the 13 Year Reserve Rye. Because of how sought-after this bourbon is, the value of the Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Collection could range in value anywhere from $18,000 to $35,000.

Raffle tickets are now available for purchase. RMHC Wichita says they are selling tickets for $100 each and will close sales after 1,500 tickets are sold. There is no limit to the number of tickets one person can purchase.

The raffle will take place within ten days from the 1,500th ticket being sold. All proceeds from the Pappy Charity Raffle will help RMHC Wichita continue its mission of providing nightly stays for families with sick children.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Pappy Charity Raffle website by clicking here.