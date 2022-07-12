WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. That is the idea behind one weekend event last Saturday in Wichita.

Wichita Oasis, a community group, hosted a clothing swap on Saturday. People brought clothes they no longer needed or wanted so that others could look through them.

“How wasteful it is that how much of what we buy gets thrown away,” Wichita Oasis board president Adam Messinger said. “Even the things that get donated to organizations like Goodwill often end up getting trashed. Or they end up going to other countries and then they get trashed because just the flood of new clothing is so huge.”

Wichita Oasis hosts these swaps seasonally. Anything that is left over gets donated to local organizations and shelters.

For more information on Wichita Oasis, you can visit their website by clicking here.