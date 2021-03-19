Local crisis center sees spike in violent domestic violence cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Recent domestic violence situations are looking more violent according to the Wichita Family Crisis Center. Amanda Meyers, Wichita Family Crisis Center Executive Director, said with more people at home, domestic violence is at an all-time high.

“Especially with the stresses of COVID, this past year of the kinds of things that we’ve seen, not only increases in domestic violence, but the severity of the situation,” said Meyers.

Meyers said whether it’s a person’s injuries or how difficult it to flee, it’s been exacerbated because more people are staying at home. She said it results in situations like the one Thursday evening, where a domestic violence call turned into an officer-involved shooting.

“What’s more notable to me is not only the increase, but also, the severity of people’s injuries, who are coming to us, you know, it’s not just bruises and bumps, it’s broken bones and severe injuries and attempted strangulation,” said Meyers.

Meyers said it is some of the highest numbers of domestic violence homicides she’s seen.

Meyers says awareness is key. For the victims, it’s about knowing where to get help.

“One of the first things I want to recommend is that we have an online chat that’s available, and so if you are unable to make a phone call, this online chat is a great option for seeking help, because there’s also an escape button,” said Meyers. “If you need to escape quickly, from that website, it’ll redirect you to like, I think Amazon or Google or something like that.”

Here is where you can find more resources

“If you are in that situation, and you can’t make a phone call, and you can’t get help, you know, do whatever you can, whether you go to a Quik Trip and ask them for help, you know, that’s a safe place,” said Meyers. “Do what you can because you may think it’s gonna be fine but that’s when it ends up being a homicidal situation.”

If a victim is worried about leaving pets behind, Meyers said the center has resources for that too.

“There was a situation maybe a week or so ago, where a woman and her dog were stabbed and we often see people, especially during COVID, who are terrified to leave because they’re afraid to leave their pets,” said Meyers. “We and other agencies have resources for that.”

For loved ones, friends, or family members who are standing by, there are things to watch out for as well. “Be a good neighbor, and a good friend, and a good family member and check on people you haven’t seen in a while people who you may have suspected we’re in a tough situation,” said Meyers.

“The warning signs are very controlling behavior by the abuser, controlling what he or she can wears, controlling who they’re allowed to see, you know, you have a good friend whether you know, you’re a teenager or an adult and all of a sudden that person falls off the radar,” said Meyers.

Meyers said the the reopening of the economy should help with the increasing numbers. She said it will also help when the organization can get back into churches, schools and into the community to talk about domestic violence.

Anyone who needs help or is a victim of domestic violence, can call (316)267-7233.