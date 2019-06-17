Local dads react to idea of adding changing tables to men’s restrooms amid Pampers announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s something that can help all parents; changing tables in every bathroom.

This week, Pampers announced it will add thousands of changing tables to men’s bathrooms across the nation.

From the grass at a park to the trunk of a car, local dads said they’ve had to get creative when it comes to changing diapers.

“Cleanliness, especially in a public place is not the best sometimes,” said Daniel Alderson, single father of two. “What I would usually do is have to change them in the car. I’d take them back out of where I was at and change them in the car.”

With Pampers making a national effort to add the changing tables, both dads and moms said it’s something that’s been needed for awhile.

“I think dads will get a more active role in participating as a parent,” said Toni Howard, RN at Ascension Via Christi. “How can we expect them to do so without mom if we don’t accommodate them in a public setting?”

Ascension Via Christi has made an effort to include fathers in every aspect.

The hospital is ahead of the game; men’s restrooms have changing tables, the hospital offers dad boot camps and much more.

“If we teach them what to do, they’re going to have a more active role when they go home instead of, ‘oh, that’s her job,” said Howard.

Kelly McReynolds has been a father for just a couple days, but his little bundle of joy, Carter JoAnne is already showing him the importance of the addition of changing tables.

“It does get to the point where dads feel like they can’t do anything,” said McReynolds. “At least with that, that’s one thing we can do.”

They said this will take a little pressure off parents altogether while making everyone feel included.

“You have to be willing to adapt,” said McReynolds said. “I think that’s something that needs to happen.”

For more information about Pampers’ efforts to add changing tables to men’s bathrooms, click here.