WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local dog has been paralyzed after burglars broke into her owner’s business and beat her.

Yassine Sadkhi owns Atlas Motors, located at 2850 S Broadway Ave in Wichita.

Lily (Courtesy: Adil Hanine)

Last week, Sadkhi arrived at work to find his dog, Lily, a Belgian Shephard, brutally beaten by burglars.

“Lily was doing what she was supposed to do, and she was doing her job,” said Sadkhi. “…they had a bat, and they just went on beating her ’til she couldn’t move no more.”

The burglars had stolen four catalytic converters.

“We’re dodging these guys left and right. We fixed the fence on this side. They’ll come from the other side. It’s just an ongoing thing,” Sadkhi said.

Sadkhi says he is frustrated and angered by it all.

“These people, they don’t know what we go through when we find a catalytic converter that is, that is taken,” said Sadkhi. “They just don’t realize the headache that goes behind. And the frustration and the anger…”

According to Sadkhi, Lily is in critical condition at a local animal hospital. She cannot walk or use the right side of her body. Lily received severe head injuries, and Sadkhi believes she had been suffering from seizures for several hours before she was found.

Sadkhi’s security cameras did not catch any footage.

If you know who is responsible or have any information, you can call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407.