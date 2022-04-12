WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local dog park is temporarily closing due to irrigation renovations.

The City of Wichita Park & Recreation website states the renovations are due to the existing turf in the dog park not performing well under the heavy use that the park receives.

“Unfortunately, the turf has been trampled out, leaving dirt and mud in wet conditions, and bare ground threatens to erode the hill with the large dog park. This is causing the experience for patrons and their pups to be diminished,” the City of Wichita Park & Recreation website stated.

According to a tweet from the City of Wichita, Harrison Dog Park will be closed from Wednesday, April 13, to Thursday, April 14. This includes both large and small dog areas.

The City chose to temporarily close the park to ensure the safety of dogs and their owners.

“Harrison Dog Park irrigation renovation continues. Due to heavy equipment being brought in and to avoid any risk to humans or pups, both large dog areas will be closed Wednesday, April 13 — Thursday, April 14,” said the City in the tweet.

Other dog parks in Wichita include:

All Wichita dog parks are open daily from 6 a.m. until midnight.

For dog park rules, click here.