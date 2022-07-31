WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Experts say now is not the time to panic, even though you may be paying more for a lot of things you have to buy.

“It’s hard to say we are in a recession when we are adding so many jobs,” said economic analyst Jeremy Hill. “And so much opportunity and upward mobility for households and that could carry us out of this weakness we are experiencing.”

Hill is with the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State. He says there’s been a lot of talk about recession on top of inflation. But that’s not a reason to panic.

“Kansas is positioned well,” said Hill.

Hill points to the jobs available in Kansas and Wichita.

“Households, they’re more negative because they keep hearing about the economy. They keep hearing about COVID. They keep hearing about Russia and inflation,” said Hill. “Most people are quitting their second jobs and getting their one really good job that has better benefits and pay and the quality of life they want. So that market is still there and one of the biggest reasons I stay optimistic about the economy.”

Hill says the agriculture segment in Kansas remains on solid footing, even with inflation and production costs much higher this year to grow Kansas crops and raise livestock.

“I still think we’ve slowed down on the economy, but agriculture still should do better, I think, than some of the other segments. So I’m looking positive there,” said Hill.

Hill pointed to higher commodity prices coming to farmers cooling recently but remaining higher when compared to last year.

Some analysts in the ag sector say even with a dip in prices recently, corn and soybean prices are strong. Just not strong enough to overcome input costs.

And while inflation issues and costs remain a concern, there is optimism.

“Farmers and ranchers have been feeling the effects of this recession,” said KSN Agriculture analyst John Jenkinson. “About 70% of all farm expenses or ranch expenses are tied to crude oil prices. We see those prices continue to come down. We could see some of these input costs come down as well.”

Along with fuel prices falling like a feather, some say spending remains on track to keep things moving in Kansas.

“We are purchasing just like the U.S. is purchasing,” said Hill. “Consumption, which drives the U.S. economy, continues to increase all through this year even though we technically slowed down and had a technical recession.”

On the recession talk, Hill still believes we are more than a year away from an actual recession.

Hill’s biggest concern on the inflation issue is a technical note. Hill says the Fed was slow to make moves on inflation, and that may have let inflation move a bit.

Still, there’s reason for optimism. Hill says the aviation industry remains on solid footing, and that means jobs along with jobs in aviation, oil and gas and even agriculture.

“Our fundamental drivers here in Wichita and in Kansas are very different than the nation,” said Hill. “So I remain very optimistic.”