WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Saint Francis Ministries celebrated National Adoption Day with newly formed families.

15 families and 20 children got the chance to enjoy a day of fun with a carnival.

On Friday, Saint Francis Ministries celebrated adoption finalizations at the courthouse.

The nonprofit said there is always a need for more families wanting to foster or adopt children.

“The age range that kids really need to be adopted is around age eight and over you know those kids really deserve permanent homes and to have that forever family as well,” said Saint Francis Ministries Adoption Supervisor, Shannon Wilson.

