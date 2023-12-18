WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita family from the Democratic Republic of Congo got an early Christmas present on Monday. They got the key to their brand-new home.

It was made possible because of a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Koch Industries.

This is the 11th home Koch employees have helped build. It took about 300 volunteers 1,700 hours to build the home.

“I am so excited and so grateful, and I really want to start my new year to enter the new year in my house,” said Josee, a first-time homeowner.

Before getting the key, the new owner learned several things about home ownership.

“It’s a lot that some things that she has learned that she will be able to fix by herself in case something breaks down, like changing the lights,” said Josee.

The new homeowner completed over 40 hours of financial literacy and home maintenance courses.

“I feel so good, and being that I am entering my house in this season of Christmas and the New Year coming up, it is so exciting,” said Josee.

She says that she is grateful to start a new year in her new home.