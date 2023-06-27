WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Independence Day is just around the corner, and fireworks stands are popping up all over Wichita and surrounding areas.

Many of these stands that are not connected to outlets typically run off gasoline or diesel generators, but one fireworks stand is taking a different approach.

Waz Up Fireworks uses solar panels to supply energy on the spot.

“We have sunshine most every day, so why not utilize what we’re naturally given and turn it into power?” Michael Wawrzewski, the owner of Waz Up Fireworks, said.

Waz Up works inside of a converted shipping container and can also be locked, making it harder for thieves to break in, cutting security costs.