WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fundraising workout took place on Saturday at Foundations Fitness in support of youth athlete Zac Sporleder, who is battling leukemia.

AML or acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.

Some are calling the event inspiring.

“The first thing he said was he wanted to get back in the gym, and as I said, that’s super inspiring to me. That’s really kind of what made me want to put this event on because this is something that he enjoys and to bring the community together to get a good sweat in honor of him was really cool,” David Akao, personal trainer.

If you would like to donate to the leukemia and lymphoma society go to lls.org.