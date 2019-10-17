Local Ford dealership visit South High Automotive program to promote jobs in auto trade

FILE – In this June 28, 2009 file photo, a long line of unsold 2009 F-150 pickup trucks is reflected in the grille of an unsold 2009 F-150 at a Ford dealership in Centennial, Colo. Helped by a lightened debt load, Ford Motor Co. on Thursday, July 23 posted a surprise second-quarter profit of $2.3 […]

WICHITA, Kan – Students at Wichita South High School got a visit from a local Ford dealership to promote jobs in the auto trade.

The students are part of the South High Automotive program which prepares them with skills to work with cars and trucks. Specifically, with Ford equipment.

The program’s teacher says this gives kids experience with equipment they could face in their careers.

“We get to apply it and that’s what this is about is allowing the students, three days to learn something in the lessons but also see it in application on these brand new vehicles,” said Wichita South Auto Instructor, Darin Culber.

Culber throw this program, students graduate with up to 45 certifications reatdy to work for the Ford Motor company.