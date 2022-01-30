WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three Wichita Girl Scouts have been awarded silver medals for helping a local human trafficking organization, ICT SOS.

Each of the three Girl Scouts spent 50 hours creating a new space where ICT SOS makes their fresh start bags. The fresh start bags include items to help human trafficking survivors get back on their feet.

“I hope it will help more people. I feel like before it wasn’t very organized, but now that it is more organized it will hopefully help way more people than it did before,” said April Isbell, a Girl Scout with Troop 40246.

They turned an empty garage into an organized space for ICT SOS.

“Over here you have the table where the fresh start bags are made,” said Lillianna Fitzgerald, a Girl Scout with Troop 40246.

The girls say they understand the reality of human trafficking.

“Unfortunately, kids are in these situations, people my age, there are a lot of kids my age in these situations. So, we wanted to help people our own age,” said Fitzgerald.

“The average age of the first entry into a trafficking situation is about 12 to 14. So to me, it is really important that our kids know and understand this issue and too that they can advocate for their peers,” said Jennifer White, the executive director of ICT SOS.

The newly-organized area for fresh start bags includes separate bins for things such as clothes, hygiene goods and toys for those in need.

“What they have put together will allow us not only to work more efficiently in that space, it will hopefully allow us to ramp up production on those bags as well,” said White.

Typically, the organization makes about 400-500 fresh start bags a year, but with the new organization system, they believe they can make double this year.