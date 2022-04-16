WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–A group in Wichita took proactive steps to prevent teen violence. Some here in the Wichita community are coming together to take a “STAND” against youth gun violence today.

This is the second rally Teen Outreach hosted since gun violence affected one of its members last year. The group sponsored by First Pentecostal Church hopes to bring churches together across the city to fight violence taking the lives of young people.

Organizers of Saturday’s STAND (Standing Together and Not Defeated) rally said one group is the perfect partner to help those who have been affected by gun violence. Keena Charles started the Violence Impact Community Integration Program after her own loss due to gun violence.

“If I can keep any mother from feeling the way I feel,” Charles said. “Sometimes it’s still hard to get out of bed. Sometimes it’s still hard to go on but I have to.”

Charles lost her son Semaj when he was shot and killed just five years ago. He was only 25 years old.

“You just learn to deal. You learn to cope with the fact that the person that you love so much is no longer there,” Charles said.

Some community members believe the program is having a positive impact.

“Keep living for that person,” Cervontis Ross, Teen Outreach member. “Don’t let that death be your downfall in life and lead you into a dark path.”

To help those cope with loss, the program hosts weekly support group meetings for survivors of gun violence and their friends and family.

“I think too often people forget about survivors,” Charles said. “We’re left behind to bear the pain—bear the brunt.”

Between doctors’ appointments, therapy and some surviving on medication, Charles is an advocate for making more resources available for those dealing with loss.

“With the support of programs like this, and with the support of the mothers who have lost their sons and loved ones, we can make it,” Charles said.

Charles believes this is the work her son would want her to do and she’s happy to do it in his honor.

The Violence Impact Community Integration Program meets every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 2620 East 21st Street North. For more information, call (316)214-1967.