WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Getting to work. A Wichita group is looking to clean up and beautify the city, but they need some help.

Save Century II is behind the project and their goal is to be able to beautify Wichita, just in time for Riverfest.

Chairperson for Save Century II, Celeste Racette, says, “Unfortunately, a lot of the time people are not drawn to places or areas of downtown Wichita due to the trash that has piled up. So, they are hoping to not only plant 50 new tulip beds near the keeper of the plains but also clean up the area within the next months.”

The group has also partnered with four Lowes stores that will help and provide the materials needed, but there is a catch.



“Generously four stores have offered to help us and their challenge to us is to come up with 40 volunteers to match their 40 store volunteers on May 17-18, when we will plant hundreds of flowers and finish mooching the flower beds,” said Racette.

For those interested in volunteering you can email the Save Century II committee at https://www.savec2.org/contact/ or call (765) 637-7088.