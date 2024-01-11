WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The dangerous cold can turn life-threatening if not taken seriously. Groups and non-profits team up each Thursday to provide food and clothing for people in need. As temperatures take a dive, they say outreach is especially important now.

They played music, passed out hot dogs, and gave away blankets and warm clothes. The groups credit the welcoming and fun atmosphere for bringing a larger crowd. They believe, with the impending arctic air, the tone Thursday was much more serious.

“They’re a little bit more nervous this week, trying to stay warm. I think I brought 50 blankets, and they’re all gone,” said Laura Bevis with Need a Prayer with Blankets.

Bevis helped start ‘NAP with blankets eight weeks ago. She said the cold weather headed to Kansas is building tension for the unhoused people she helps.

Along with the blankets, she offers people words of encouragement through faith.

“Everybody has a different story, and it’s just a great opportunity to touch people’s hearts,” said Bevis.

In the same parking lot, God N’ Dogs serves roughly 150 hot dogs every week.

“They want to know that someone cares enough that they’ll come out, and we’re out here every Thursday, and it doesn’t matter what the weather is, we’re like the post office, rain, sleet or snow, we’re always going to be here,” said God N’ Dogs’ Kristie Cook.

Brant Graves started God N’ Dogs in 2008, and they have been handing out hot dogs ever since.

Taking advantage of the support tonight, Keila, who has recently experienced homelessness, got into a home.

“I don’t have the money for food, so I went and eat,” said Keila.

She now worries about friends still on the street.

“That really scares me for a lot of the people out here because it’s going to be so cold,” said Keila.

A weekly event with increased importance because of plummeting temperatures.

If you’re interested in donating blankets, socks, or money for food, you can contact God N’ Dogs at 316-708-3679. They will be at 412 N. Topeka every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.