AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Inflation is the highest it has been in the past 40 years.

It is forcing some hair stylists at Tracey’s Dream Weavers Salon and Spa to rethink what they will spend their money on.

“I’ve been at the same salon for 15 years, and I’ve built a comfortable life for me and my son, and now I’m having to rethink a lot of things that I haven’t had to do for a very long time,” said Amanda Stroman, a hair stylist, nail tech and esthetician.

Prices are rising in every aspect.

“The cost of our supplies, the cost of electricity, gas, everything we use has gone up,” said salon owner Tracey Eberhart.

Both Stroman and Eberhart do not want to charge their clients more.

“We have a lot of elderly clients, a lot of people that are on fixed incomes,” said Eberhart. “We have a hard time raising their prices knowing that their paychecks aren’t going up any.”

They are both eating the costs.

“We are actually making less money than we made four, five years ago,” Eberhart said.

They are making less money but keeping their loyal customers.

“I’m noticing that even though I still have several clients, I haven’t lost clientele or anything like that, because the cost of everything I provide, the products and stuff like that is going up so much, I’m making less money than I used to,” Stroman said.

Stroman says she has noticed that some of her clients are opting for styles that last longer in hopes of saving money.