WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two seniors from Valley Center High School held a women’s empowerment event on Saturday.

The event, called “Mission Blue,” was held at the Monarch, a restaurant in the Delano district of Wichita. It was held as a way to celebrate and help elevate women.

It featured women-owned shopping booths, live music, an a silent auction.

“We saw a huge need in the community for women who are in a different situation than us, and we saw that we were able to give back to them,” Kennady Hess, one of the organizers, said. “and that’s something we really care about, so just being able to be in a position that we can give back to the women in our community is a really great opportunity.”

Mission Blue raised money for the nonprofit “Women’s Network,” which works to rehabilitate survivors of domestic violence.