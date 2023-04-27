WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local high school students considering a career in health care got a chance to see what it is really like on Thursday.

Ascension Via Christi invited students to give them a tour and show them available opportunities.

“I’m interested in emergency medicine and code blue stimulation, and CPR are one of the basics of emergency medicine. So, I was really interested to have an experience to come around and look at how it actually looks and gain the experience before I put my first step in health care,” Wichita North High School Senior Chelsia Mathew Judin said.

Ascension Via Christi says it is especially interested in bringing students from schools that do not always get the most attention.