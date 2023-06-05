WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Frost, a local ice cream and dessert shop on East Douglas Avenue, is having to temporarily close after being struck by lightning.

“We are so saddened to say that last night our building was struck by lightning, and it caused a considerable amount of damage,” Frost said on Facebook Monday.

Because of the lightning strike, Frost says it is having to close for the next couple of months.

“We are heartbroken but know we will come back stronger than ever,” said Frost.

Frost thanked the Wichita Fire Department for their quick responses and assistance.

