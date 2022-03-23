SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Elijah Reed was improperly released on Monday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m. from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

Elijah Reed (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The SCSO says Reed was in custody on two writs to detain through the Juvenile District Court and criminal possession of a firearm charge through the Adult District Court.

The District Court had dismissed his adult case.

After the dismissal, a paperwork error in the Sheriff’s Office was made concerning the sentencing status of the two juvenile cases. As a result, Reed was released from custody in error.

The SCSO describes Reed as a 6 foot 2 inches tall, approximately 150 lb, African American man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in Wichita.

Reed could be dangerous and possibly armed, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO asks if you know of Reed’s whereabouts, to please call 911.