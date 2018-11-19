Local KU fans react to new head football coach, Les Miles Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - People felt differently about the upcoming football coach Les Miles, but they all agreed this will be a season to watch closely.

"Adidas polos, we have the coaching styles and some of the polos kids wear on the sidelines," said Colin Little, Tad's Locker Room Sales Associate.

Colin Little is a sales associate at Tad's Locker Room. He's a big KU fan, and says he's looking forward to football with Coach Les Miles.

"Having the success he had down at LSU, I know he's going to help bring that to KU and all his recruiting and styles that he's had so I'm very happy for KU," said Little.

Over at Deano's Grill and Tapworks, the new coach, was all the buzz. Some agreed with little that the change will be positive.

"I think everyone will get on board and give Coach Miles plenty of time to rebuild the program to where we would like to have it," said Jeff Arbuckle, Wichita.

But some fans didn't think Coach Miles was a good fit.

"Being his age I don't think that's the best choice for them to go with, I think they need to be a younger and more aggressive coach," said Larry Harmon, Wichita.

Come game time, fans said, they will be tuning in.

"Rock Chalk, " said Small.

One fan said he canceled his season tickets over his frustration last year but is looking forward to 2019.