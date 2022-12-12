WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant to recover stolen property located in Derby early Monday morning.

Agencies involved included officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Derby Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

The search warrant was executed in the 7100 block of S. 99th St E.

“The search warrant was obtained as part of a monthslong investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions,” said the WPD.

The extensive investigation involved theft, fraud and other financial crimes committed in both Kansas and Oklahoma, according to the WPD.

“The property contains several buildings and residences, necessitating multiple agencies’ involvement to ensure safety and security as the warrant was executed,” the WPD said. “Additionally, due to the size of the property and the volume of stolen goods, numerous officers were requested to assist with collecting and processing the evidence at the scene.”

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.