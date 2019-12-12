Local law enforcement pack food boxes for needy families this holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies, 911 dispatch, EMS, and fire packed boxes for the annual food basket drive at the Dillons warehouse.

The sheriff’s office says it will enhance the holiday season for 500 Sedgwick County residents who are in need of assistance. Those in need will receive two boxes filled with various food products. Names of families are submitted by citizens and first responders in Sedgwick County. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says they have been doing the event for 26 years.

Funding for the boxes came from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Benefit Fund.

In Harvey County, it is their third year for the event. The food boxes packed by local law enforcement and fire will benefit 200 families.

“This is an awesome opportunity for us as law enforcement to give back to our community in a positive way. Not everything in law enforcement, when we deal with the public, is a positive thing,” said Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay.

