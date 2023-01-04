WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local law enforcement is hosting a town hall event to discuss the Fentanyl crisis within the Wichita community.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD), the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), and local partners are meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Sedgwick County Extension Center, 7001 W. 21st Street North.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a Q&A from the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, the SCSO, Healthcore, Safe Streets, YEEP and Mirror Inc.