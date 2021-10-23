Local leaders organize community forum: Seeking asylum for immigrant families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–This Friday, Oct. 22 the Evergreen Recreation Center hosted a community forum.

The goal of this event was to welcome immigrants to Kansas.



Yeni Telles, who works for the Sunflower Community Action organization, says events like these are essential to continue to build a strong relationship with the immigrant and minority community here in Wichita.

This week city leaders were able to hear the stories, ideas, and problems the immigrant community often faces when migrating into the United States. Mayor Brandon Whipple and City Council member Lacey Cruse attended the forum to show support to this community. As the number of migrants rise in Kansas and Wichita, the goal now is to make sure the city has enough resources and support to offer these families.



“As we are growing, we definitely, there is things that we can work on so, this is a great conversation that we want to have. This was the first one but definitely, we want to have more like these,” said Telles.

Telles hopes to schedule more of these events in the coming months and aims to see more of the community during these forums.