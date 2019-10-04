Local makerspace Make ICT expands to new facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita makerspace has grown tremendously over the last seven years. Their members, and the equipment they use, have expanded so much it’s time for a third move into a larger space.

Make ICT, a non-profit workspace, began its journey in 2012 with a handful of interested Wichita State students and instructors meeting in restaurants and talking about bringing a “maker space” concept to life in Wichita.

Those talks turned into a small workshop in a back room of what was formerly the Bluebird Arthouse in Delano near the 900 block of West Douglas Avenue.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of a “maker space,” it’s functionally a communal workshop for those who want to work on projects, big or small, but don’t have all the equipment or materials at home due to affordability or accessibility.

Make ICT is just the space that can help you learn to do almost anything you want via classes, reference literature or working alongside an expert who also happens to be a member.

The group inhabited the space for a few years, modestly growing in number of members and available equipment. In 2014, a $100,000 grant came along from the Knight Foundation that allowed Make ICT to expand its operation to a larger location and put money back into on-site resources.

The non-profit moved up to the 1500 block of East Douglas Avenue, which it has called home for more than four years, and has allowed membership to grow to around 400 people.

Now, the new location had gotten too small for their needs, and it was time to look for the next location. The non-profit organization had been saving its money from the $25 membership dues and some other funds to move into the former Booth Elementary School in east Wichita at 5920 East Mount Vernon Street, a move that David Springs, Make ICT Board President, and the members are incredibly excited about.

“Before we made an offer on the building, we did a survey among our members,” said Springs. “We held a vote, like an advisory vote, and our members approved our going after that building by a margin of 83%. So, we were very, very, pleased we have so much support behind this move.”

The 22,000 square foot facility is a considerable upgrade from the 8,000 square foot space currently inhabited by the group, with room to grow and add more classes, equipment, and community members.

“It’s a great building,” said Springs. “The rooms are sized the way we need them. Here, we have one area that leads to another. Sometimes you’ll walk through the metal shop to get to the wood shop, or you’ll have to walk through the co-working space to get to screen printing, where as the other has distinct classrooms off of two hallways.”

Even though the organization is making an upgrade, current members don’t have to worry about a shock to the wallet. The Make ICT board listened to its members, who were firm about no hikes in dues, and Springs said that he does not expect member dues to increase.

“One of the things our members said they did not want us to do when we moved is raise dues. Make ICT is popular because it’s affordable.”

The move is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2020, and Springs thinks the transition will be an easy one.

“In the meantime, we’ll be looking at finishing our zoning, plumbing and electrical work. Anything that needs to be done for the space to make it ready for us,” Springs said of the new facility. “Once we’ve gotten past that point, I believe the move will be very quick. it won’t take a lot of time for us to get everything from here to there, but our members are very excited, and they want to be over there right now.”

For more information about Make ICT and how to join, visit their website at www.makeICT.org or follow them on Facebook at @MakeICT.