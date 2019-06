HIAWATAHA, Kan. (KSNW) – A small plane crash yesterday leaves one Andover man dead and investigators with questions.

Bruce Lutz, 67-years-old of Andover, was flying his 1975 Beechcraft south when he and the aircraft crashed near Hiawatha Airport for unknown reasons Friday at around 5:15 p.m.

Lutz was the only person aboard the airplane when it was found.

The crash was reported to Kansas Highway Patrol who were charged with the initial scene investigation.