WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Select Mcdonald’s in Wichita and El Dorado are hosting “Cokes for Chris” on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Cokes for Chris” is a fundraiser for Maize High School Principal Chris Botts, who is battling a rare type of lung cancer. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Below is a list of McDonald’s locations participating in the fundraiser:

10321 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67212

7311 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205

2002 W Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042

506 N Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212

Each McDonald’s participating in “Cokes for Chris” will be donating a portion of all items sold toward Botts’ medical expenses. The fundraiser is happening a day before “National Have a Coke Day” to “symbolize Botts’ love for grabbing a coke at his local McDonald’s.”

Also on Saturday is the “BBQ BASH FOR BOTTS,” another fundraiser where the proceeds will go to Botts and his family. It will be held at The Maize Career Academy – MHS, located at 11700 W 45th St N Maize, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Can’t make it? You can also donate to Botts’ fight against cancer Venmo.

To learn more about Botts’ fight against cancer, visit drbottsstory.com.