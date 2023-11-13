WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local musician has had his music end up in the soundtrack of a new movie.

Harrison Steele, a graduate of Kapaun Mt. Carmel, received a call from an old friend and fellow Kapaun Mt. Carmel graduate, Blake Phillips. Phillips is a music publisher and producer in Los Angeles who had been working on the soundtrack of a new movie called “Dirty South.”

The movie, starring Dermot Mulroney, Willa Holland, and Shane West, was released on Nov. 10. Steele is on the soundtrack with award-winning artists like Jelly Roll and Brantley Gilbert.

He talked with KSN’s Jason Lamb on KSN News at Noon about the experience.