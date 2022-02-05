WICHITA, Kan. (KSWN) — Art That Touches Your Heart is hosting a unique art exhibit celebrating and honoring Black History Month in Wichita. This year’s gallery called “Black Art from Across the US” is bringing in artists from around the country.

Art That Touches Your Heart features artists from Wichita, Kansas City and Dallas. But this year, founder Janice Thacker said she wanted to gather the “rock stars of Black art” and bring them to Wichita.

The non-profit organization called on Memphis-based Waterkolours traveling art gallery to share their work with folks in Wichita.

Some believe this exhibit is going to help a lot of artists gain exposure to people who may not be familiar with Black art.

“We want them to come back every year with new things,” Aaron Profit, an Art that Touches Your Heart board member, said. That’s great for up-and-coming artists but also great for our local artists. We want to be able to feature people in positive lights.”

Art That Touches Your Heart is open Sat., Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Arts.