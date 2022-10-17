WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local nonprofits in Wichita are gearing up for the colder month as Monday’s cold snap gives a glimpse of the weather ahead.

On Monday, many needed heavier jackets with the colder weather, and it was the same day the Salvation Army kicked off its coat distribution.

Salvation Army coat drive and distribution (KSN Photo) Salvation Army coat drive and distribution (KSN Photo) Salvation Army coat drive and distribution (KSN Photo)

“We just want to be there for any needs they might have,” said Dulcy Palnau, associate director of emergency social services for the Wichita Salvation Army.

The coat distribution provides winter coats for people of all ages, plus other items such as hats, gloves, and blankets.

The coat distribution runs Monday through Friday, and the Salvation Army expects to help more than 1,000 people.

It hopes to offset the costs for people struggling.

“Families just are very limited fund wise it has been challenging and difficult the past couple of years, and when it comes to replacing coats that children maybe have outgrown, it is hard to find that extra money in the budget,” said Palnau.

HumanKind Ministries is helping the homeless with its outreach team providing food, water, and hygiene products, but also helping people prepare for the cold.

“And as the weather gets colder that will include providing blankets, sleeping gear, sleeping bags, maybe winter coats,” said Greer Cowley, director of community for HumanKind Ministries.