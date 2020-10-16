Local officials announce Amazon is officially coming to Park City

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local and state leaders on Friday announced that Amazon plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Kansas.

The new one-million-square-foot fulfillment centers located at 9700 Leavenworth Road in Kansas City and at 7130 North Broadway Avenue in Park City and bring 500 jobs between the two.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and Park City Mayor Ray Mann, along with Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Labor Secretary David Toland, and Senator Jerry Moran, made it official during a press conference.

“Park City is excited and honored to have a leading business and household name such as Amazon located here because their team recognized that our community offers a business-friendly environment in a prime location,” said Mayor Mann. “Park City looks forward to working with Amazon and the tremendous economic benefits and employment opportunities it brings. While 2020 hasn’t always brought the best news, this announcement makes today a great day for Park City, Sedgwick County and our region, and Kansas.”

In both centers, workers will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

Wages will start at $15 per hour and the company is offering benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50% match starting on day one.

Officials cite the great workforce in the area. They also said Kansas is easily accessible to I-70 and I-35, railroads, and commercial air.

“With an unrivaled workforce and a strong economy, Kansas has proven itself to be a first-rate destination for Amazon as they continue to expand operations and bring more than 1,000 new jobs to our great state,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “From day one, my administration has prioritized rebuilding Kansas’ foundation, and significant economic announcements like these prove that our state is on the right track. I want to thank our city partners, staff members, and Amazon for making this possible.”

In addition to the two new fulfillment centers, Amazon also plans to open a new delivery station in Wichita which is expected to launch later in 2020.

