WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School has begun for many students across the state, and families are still making after-school plans for their kids.

Equity Initiative Inc. is a local non-profit that is dedicated to preparing young people for the real world and changing the course of their lives from risky behavior that tends to take place after school is out for the day.

“It has a direct impact not only on their independence but also on their emotional balance, their confidence and the way that they navigate throughout life when faced with a conflict.” Equity Initiative Director ShaQiyla Banks said.

Equity Initiative is a safe place for teens to interact with their peers, get one-on-one tutoring for class work, and learn how to conduct themselves during conflict and non-favorable situations.

This non-profit started in 2021 and has worked with over 400 youth in the Wichita area. Equity Initiative also partners with Stuckey Middle School and McAdams Academy to help students with their schoolwork throughout the day.

All of their community-based after-school services take place Monday through Thursday, 6:30-9:00 p.m., at the Activity Lounge located at 1608 E. Waterman St.

If you would like to donate and find out more information about Equity Initiative, go to their website https://www.equityinitiativeks.com/.