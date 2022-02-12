WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sickle cell blood disease affects more than 100,000 Americans. A Wichita man who lives with the condition is grateful to see a local organization working to help those in need.

Eddie Givens, Jr. was diagnosed with sickle cell when he was just 2 years old. He was given a life expectancy of only 14 years, but Givens has lived decades past that.

“I can say out my 62 years of life, it’s been a struggle, but I’m blessed to be here this long,” Givens said.

During his day-to-day routine, Givens may have joints in his knees, back and elbows that ache. The winter months and cold or damp weather bring more pain, but those complications are now part of his daily life.

“It could be a mild crisis, and I could possibly have that every other week, but it’s mild,” Givens said, “and long as I’m on top of my medications it’s not a problem.”

Givens’ struggle with sickle cell has led to several hospitalizations for treatment, and he even had to receive blood once. He said he knows the importance of donating firsthand.

“If I could give blood, I would because it keeps people alive,” Givens said, “and I’m really appreciative of anyone that gives blood.”

Harry Willis is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The organization started hosting blood drives 17 years ago. Since then, the Omegas have done 25 drives averaging between 15 and 20 donors each.

“We were typically the only, regularly scheduled blood drive in this community,” Willis, Omega Psi Phi blood drive coordinator, said.

But this one is different.

“It helps if someone provides blood that is of the same ethnic background,” Willis said. “Sickle cell affects mostly African Americans. We invite anyone to donate, but we are focusing typically on African Americans.”

Givens said he hopes to spread more awareness of sickle cell and believes that will lead to more people donating blood.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is hosting a blood drive to target donations for sickle cell on Saturday, and members expect a full turn-out.