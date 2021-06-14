Local organizations team up to help the homeless community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beating the heat. This weekend, the Wichita Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) and Humankind Ministries are teaming up to help those most in need. Both organizations have teamed up and are finding new ways to help the homeless community during these hot days. This year, they anticipate more people will need help.

“We have street outreach teams that go out four days a week, and they go to, under the bridges, they go out to the parks, they go along the river along the railroad tracks,” said Matt Lowe, director of homeless services at Humankind Ministries.



The goal is to provide water, food, and other utilities to the homeless community.



“So, we really try to get out and try to build relationships with people will try to connect with them,” said Lowe.



Lowe says since the hot temperature started in Sedgwick County, he and his team have been working non-stop.



“Make sure that they’re aware of our shelters, make sure that they understand all of the resources that are available in the community,” said Lowe.



HOT members have also increased the number of hours they are out patrolling the streets.

“During these warm times, we like to stock up with cases of water in our truck that we carry around when we can hand out to the people that we have contact without on the street,” said Ryan Doshier, WPD officer.



Spending 10 hours a day on the streets making sure no individual suffers from heat exhaustion.



“So, we’re from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Doshier.

“When it’s when it’s really hot outside, people can dehydrate very quickly without even realizing it,” said Lowe.

Currently, Humankind Ministries is not allowing for people to stay inside their center during the morning. But they are hoping to change that soon to help more folks stay cool.