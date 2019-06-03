Local pet nonprofit gathering donations for pets in northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita group wants people to know a lot of pets and livestock have been hurt by flooding and tornadoes.

Paws Crossed Thrift Store has been collecting donations to take to Lawrence and Linwood: things like dog food, leashes and pet carriers, but it also needs more items, especially for horses and cattle.

“When you lose everything, you got to figure out, ‘Where am I going to live? What do I do next?” said Lisa Overocker, founder Paws Crossed Thrift Store, Inc., “Unfortunately, the animals are kind of forgotten about and pushed to the side.”

If you want to donate, drop off items at the thrift store and the canine boutique at 11th St. and Bitting in Wichita’s Riverside area.

You can find more information on their website.