WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita police officers ran in the Prairie Fire Marathon Sunday morning.

The WPD posted on Facebook that Officer Larison and Officer Gupilan ran with their uniforms on.

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

The WPD says the two are both avid runners and a part of the local running community.

“They wanted to show their passion of the sport and their passion of serving the community by combining both,” the WPD said.

The WPD said the two also wanted to bring recognition to law enforcement officers across the n nation, with National Police Week just around the corner.