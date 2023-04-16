WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Native American Indian Education Program and Wichita Public Schools hosted a School’s Out Powwow Saturday at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

The Powwow gave a chance for kids in the Title VI Native American Indian Education Program to celebrate their traditions and culture.

“The students, we hope that we can ingrain in them the culture and the tradition and the customs. That’s the main focus of our program,” said Dal Domebo, the director of Title VI Native American Indian Education Program.

Domebo says the Powwow is not just about the kids. He says he hopes people of all ages and culture can appreciate teh large Native American cultural influences across Kansas.

The event had a men’s fancy dress contest and raffle.