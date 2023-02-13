WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are champions after winning Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Many spent the evening watching the game at home. Others are restaurants. No matter where you watched, The Big Game means big business.

“The environment was great. A lot of Chiefs fans, obviously,” said Bubba’s 33 Key Manager, Trang Le.

On Sunday, the ICT was filled with fans dressed in their red and yellow ready to watch the Chiefs play.

Bubba’s 33 in East Wichita sold 500 pounds of wings plus burgers, pizza, and drinks.

Down the road, Mulligan’s Pub was packed. A little under 100 fans watched the game from kick-off till the clock hit zero.

If you decided to stay home, grocery stores were bustling too.

Leeker’s Family Foods said it was busy starting Thursday through the weekend.

“Chiefs fans definitely came out in force to show who their favorite team was,” said Leeker’s Family Foods Owner, Chris Steindler.

Many stores like Leeker’s made sure fans could prep the popular game day foods.

“We had steaks for sale on our front page at a very good price, we had chips and pop, and all the party supplies,” said Steindler.

Steindler said this weekend was a different kind of shopping rush.

“People still needed to buy their regular groceries this week. They just bought extra cause of the Super Bowl, and I think it helped that the Chiefs were actually the team in it. They had bigger parties, I think,” said Steindler.

The businesses KSN spoke with said luckily, they didn’t run out of any items because they made sure to be extra stocked for the big game.