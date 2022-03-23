WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Let the madness begin. Wichita is hosting the NCAA Women’s Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament. Tip-off is not until Saturday, but several businesses are preparing for the influx of fans.

By the weekend, INTRUST Bank Arena is expected to be full of fans from all over the country to watch the tournament. As a result, a lot of restaurants in the area are preparing for what they say is a needed boost in business.

“Just whenever people come to events, the more events they have in downtown Wichita, the more people going to be coming in, the more business for us. It’s going to be great. It is going to help us a lot. It can’t be any worse than it was two years ago,” said Melad Stephan, the owner of Sabor Latin Bar & Grille.

Sabor is located in Old Town, less than a mile away from the arena. Stephan said that the hotels in the area are booked up, and he has extra staff ready for the busy weekend.

“We have been very lucky with my staff here through the whole pandemic. I kept 90% of my staff. We hired a few more, but we are always hiring,” said Stephan.

It’s also all hands on deck at HomeGrown Wichita at Naftzger Park. The restaurant is located across the street from INTRUST Bank Arena, and the business operator said they have been waiting for big events to kick off.

“Having events like this at the arena, we really look forward to it and enjoy it,” said Brian Donnelly, the Homegrown Director of Operations.

Wichita Brewing Company, though not located downtown, will also be expecting a lot of business because they are bringing a food truck to the arena to get in on the action.

“We got involved a couple of years ago when the men’s tournament was in town, and we had a lot of fun a lot of people came down, a lot of people liked the pizza and beer, so we thought we would do it again,” said AJ Coffelt, the General Manager of the Wichita Brewing Company east location.

Local business owners said regardless of big events downtown, there still should be plenty of parking spots for everyone who wants to come down this weekend.

Other nearby local restaurants include Norton’s Brewing Company, The Kitchen, Pour House, Public at the Brickyard, Bite Me BBQ, District Taqueria, River City Brewing, Pumphouse, and so many more.