WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has ordered a local roofing company to pay over $15,000 after receiving a complaint from a protected consumer.

A news release says the DA’s office alleges Mid-Continent Roofing and Restoration, LLC, violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by failing to provide a material benefit to the protected consumer when the business failed to issue a $13,205.65 refund after failing to replace the consumer’s roof.

Protected consumers include the disabled, veterans, members of the military and anyone over the age of 60.

Mid-Continent denied violating the KCPA, but accepted the consent judgment to settle the matter, according to the DA’s office. As part of the judgment, Mid-Continent voluntarily provided a full refund to the consumer. It also agreed to pay a $2,500 civil penalty, along with various fees and court costs.

Mid-Continent also promised to not perform or contract for work the business does not have the requisite license or skill to perform. The consent judgment includes an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts in the future and Mid-Continent agreed to cooperate with the investigation of any future complaints.